10:31, 23 June 2018 Saturday

21 arrested for PKK terror links across Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 21 people have been arrested during anti-terror operations across Turkey, authorities said Friday.

Sixteen suspects were arrested in southeastern Van province's Gurpinar district for aiding and abetting the PKK/KCK terrorist organization, the city’s gendarmerie command said.

Digital material used in propaganda for the terrorist organization was also seized.

In separate raids, another five suspects were arrested in four provinces, including Hatay, Adana, Diyarbakir and Istanbul, according to a statement issued by the Hatay governor's office.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including women and children.