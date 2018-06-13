New documents on top FETO member revealed

World Bulletin / News Desk
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that new information about a top accused plotter of the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey has been revealed.
During a joint interview with the state-run TRT, TRT1, TRT Haber and TRT World news channel, Erdogan said new documents related to Kemal Batmaz would be published in the coming days.
Batmaz is the accused second-in-command of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) -- the group that orchestrated the defeated coup in Turkey of July 15, 2016 which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
“With these documents about Kemal Batmaz, they [FETO] will be backed into a corner," he added.
During the interview, Erdogan also slammed the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and its presidential candidate Muharrem Ince for not including the fight against terrorism and the fight against the defeated coup of July 15 in their campaigns.
Speaking about the struggles the Kurdish people faced before the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party came to power, Erdogan said the current government had improved their living standards.
Erdogan said that under his AK Party, “denial policies and policies of rejection” against Kurdish people were removed and assimilation of Kurdish people abolished, adding that Kurdish people today are free to speak their languages and live with cultural differences.
Binali Yildirim slams opposition for raising questions over security arrangements
Turkish president slams opposition presidential candidate for saying he will sleep outside top electoral body
Nearly $60M invested to organize anti-narcotic operations in 5 years, says minister
Turkish premier stresses stability, confidence in country for continued investments
Chairman of main opposition party says Turkey has to produce added-value goods
Muharrem Ince says he will establish ministry of industry, entrepreneurship
Observers from Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe plan to create chaos in Turkey, say security sources
Okkes Tetik was arrested in western Sakarya province
Turkish president speaks two days ahead of elections in joint broadcast of TRT channels
Raids take place in Turkey's provinces of Van, Hatay, Adana, Diyarbakir and Istanbul
Journalists from 34 countries receive accreditation from Directorate General of Press and Information for June 24 elections
No causalities reported so far from quake in Van province
Turkish justice minister also says reduction in number of ministries will enable faster services to citizens
First patrols by both Turkish and US troops in region began on June 18 and the second patrols on June 20
Country to invest in several areas such as energy, bio-technology and machinery with mega-industrial zones project
National flag carrier's deputy CEO says Istanbul's new airport will increase capacity