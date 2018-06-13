10:44, 23 June 2018 Saturday

New documents on top FETO member revealed

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that new information about a top accused plotter of the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey has been revealed.

During a joint interview with the state-run TRT, TRT1, TRT Haber and TRT World news channel, Erdogan said new documents related to Kemal Batmaz would be published in the coming days.

Batmaz is the accused second-in-command of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) -- the group that orchestrated the defeated coup in Turkey of July 15, 2016 which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

“With these documents about Kemal Batmaz, they [FETO] will be backed into a corner," he added.

During the interview, Erdogan also slammed the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and its presidential candidate Muharrem Ince for not including the fight against terrorism and the fight against the defeated coup of July 15 in their campaigns.

Speaking about the struggles the Kurdish people faced before the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party came to power, Erdogan said the current government had improved their living standards.

Erdogan said that under his AK Party, “denial policies and policies of rejection” against Kurdish people were removed and assimilation of Kurdish people abolished, adding that Kurdish people today are free to speak their languages and live with cultural differences.