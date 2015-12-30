11:16, 23 June 2018 Saturday

Brother in-law of top FETO figure arrested in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

The brother in-law of top Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) figure Adil Oksuz was arrested in the western Turkish province of Sakarya on Saturday, according to security sources.

Okkes Tetik was arrested in a western Konya-centred operation over links to FETO, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restriction on speaking to the media.

Oksuz, a fugitive, is accused of masterminding the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey -- which martyred 250 people and injured some 2,200.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.