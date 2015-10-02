11:27, 23 June 2018 Saturday

‘OSCE plans to mar results of Turkey's elections’

World Bulletin / News Desk

Some observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) are planning to sow chaos in Turkey by creating a “shady perception” of the results of the June 24 elections, security sources said Friday.

Nearly 400 OSCE observers have arrived in Turkey to monitor presidential and parliamentary elections, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to media restrictions.

Twelve of the OSCE observers are on the core team list while the others will monitor announcements of the outcome of the elections at election-related institutions in provinces.

Some OSCE observers held talks with opposition groups both in the capital Ankara and Istanbul and advised them on how they could cast doubt over the outcome of the elections, such as questioning the results, the sources said.