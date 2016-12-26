Manbij roadmap to help rebuild trust with US

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Manbij roadmap reached by Turkey and the U.S. earlier this month for Syria’s future will help rebuild trust with Washington, Turkish foreign minister said.
In a special interview with Italian daily La Repubblica published on Friday, Mevlut Cavusoglu said: “In regards to Syria, we have found a way [with the U.S.] to guarantee Manbij’s security. This will help rebuild the trust that we have lost unfortunately due to the support that the U.S. gave to PKK and YPG.”
The roadmap was announced after a June 4 meeting in Washington between Cavusoglu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
The deal focuses on the withdrawal of the PKK-affiliated YPG terror group from the northern Syrian city of Manbij and on stability in the region.
Speaking on ties between Turkey and the U.S, Cavusoglu said: “The relations [with the U.S.] are little better and we are working with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to normalize the relations.”
When asked if Turkish army will remain in Syria or not, he said: “Turkish and American soldiers will work together in Manbij. [...] If we withdraw [from the area], Daesh and PKK, even Syrian regime may come back.”
He said Turkey's presence in Syria and helping return of numerous refugees is important for both Syria and security of Turkey.
