Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:02, 23 June 2018 Saturday
Middle East
11:42, 23 June 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Manbij roadmap to help rebuild trust with US
Manbij roadmap to help rebuild trust with US

'We are working with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to normalize relations,' Turkish foreign minister tells Italian daily

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Manbij roadmap reached by Turkey and the U.S. earlier this month for Syria’s future will help rebuild trust with Washington, Turkish foreign minister said.

In a special interview with Italian daily La Repubblica published on Friday, Mevlut Cavusoglu said: “In regards to Syria, we have found a way [with the U.S.] to guarantee Manbij’s security. This will help rebuild the trust that we have lost unfortunately due to the support that the U.S. gave to PKK and YPG.”

The roadmap was announced after a June 4 meeting in Washington between Cavusoglu and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The deal focuses on the withdrawal of the PKK-affiliated YPG terror group from the northern Syrian city of Manbij and on stability in the region.

Speaking on ties between Turkey and the U.S, Cavusoglu said: “The relations [with the U.S.] are little better and we are working with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to normalize the relations.”

When asked if Turkish army will remain in Syria or not, he said: “Turkish and American soldiers will work together in Manbij. [...] If we withdraw [from the area], Daesh and PKK, even Syrian regime may come back.”

He said Turkey's presence in Syria and helping return of numerous refugees is important for both Syria and security of Turkey.

 



Related manbij
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Manual recount of votes starts in Iraq s Kurdish region
Manual recount of votes starts in Iraq’s Kurdish region

Official results of Iraq’s parliamentary election have been dogged by controversy and allegations of vote-rigging
Trump threatens more tariffs on European Union
Trump threatens more tariffs on European Union

Threat comes after EU announced 25 percent tariff on US products
Turkey 'neutralizes' 15 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkey 'neutralizes' 15 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Armed terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraqi region of Gara
Israeli army injures 206 Palestinians in Gaza Strip
Israeli army injures 206 Palestinians in Gaza Strip

Palestinians have been holding mass rallies near Gaza-Israel security fence since March 30
US police need warrant for cell data top court says
US police need warrant for cell data, top court says

Ruling is limited based on urgency, court says
Uber autonomous car driver distracted before crash
Uber autonomous car driver distracted before crash

Police report states driver of car that killed pedestrian in Arizona was streaming television show
US suspends Korean military drills
US ‘suspends’ Korean military drills

Decision follows Trump's pledge to end “war games” during Singapore summit
US House rejects conservative immigration bill
US House rejects conservative immigration bill

Conservative bill was widely expected to fail in the chamber
US rips reported Syria cease-fire violations
US rips reported Syria cease-fire violations

Washington urges Moscow to reign in ally amid offensive in de-escalation zone
Gorilla who communicated with humans dies at 46
Gorilla who communicated with humans dies at 46

‘Koko touched lives of millions as an icon for interspecies communication and empathy’, Gorilla Foundation says
Nato chief 'confident of US commitment' to alliance
Nato chief 'confident of US commitment' to alliance

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says they will look into strengthening transatlantic bond in summit next month
Trump 'zero tolerance' policy dealt major blow
Trump 'zero tolerance' policy dealt major blow

Administration to no longer require immediate legal proceedings for undocumented adults who cross illegally with children
Top court rules states can collect online sales tax
Top court rules states can collect online sales tax

Amazon, eBay shares fall on news
Pentagon asked to house up to 20 000 migrant children
Pentagon asked to house up to 20,000 migrant children

Trump administration makes request following backlash over its immigration policy
Trump to sign order to address family separations
Trump to sign order to address family separations

President says he will take ‘preemptive’ action to halt the actions that have drawn widespread criticism
Iraq s al-Sadr struggles to form coalition government
Iraq’s al-Sadr struggles to form coalition government

Al-Sadr’s Sairoon bloc fails to form governing coalition with Al-Wataniya, National Wisdom Movement

News

Turkish army completes third round of patrols in Manbij
Turkish army completes third round of patrols in Manbij

3-month timetable set in US-Turkey Manbij deal
3-month timetable set in US-Turkey Manbij deal

US presence in Manbij 'subject to political discussion'
US presence in Manbij 'subject to political discussion'

PYD/PKK won’t surrender Manbij, ‘Military Council’ says
PYD PKK won t surrender Manbij Military Council says

US aware of Russian, Syrian aid convoy to Manbij
US aware of Russian Syrian aid convoy to Manbij

US-led coalition tracking ISIL convoy fleeing Manbij
US-led coalition tracking ISIL convoy fleeing Manbij






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 