Today in History June 23

|1683
|William Penn signs a friendship treaty with the Lenni Lenape Indians in Pennsylvania.
|1700
|Russia gives up its Black Sea fleet as part of a truce with the Ottoman Empire.
|1758
|British and Hanoverian armies defeat the French at Krefeld in Germany.
|1760
|Austrian forces defeat the Prussians at Landshut, Germany.
|1848
|A bloody insurrection of workers erupts in Paris.
|1863
|Confederate forces overwhelm a Union garrison at the Battle of Brashear City in Louisiana.
|1865
|Confederate General Stand Watie surrenders his army at Fort Towson, in the Oklahoma Territory.
|1884
|A Chinese Army defeats the French at Bac Le, Indochina.
|1885
|Former general and president Ulysses S. Grant dies at the age of 63.
|1902
|Germany, Austria-Hungary, and Italy renew the Triple Alliance for a 12-year duration.
|1934
|Italy gains the right to colonize Albania after defeating the country.
|1944
|In one of the largest air strikes of the war, the U.S. Fifteenth Air Force sends 761 bombers against the oil refineries at Ploiesti, Romania.
|1951
|Soviet U.N. delegate Jacob Malik proposes cease-fire discussions in the Korean War.
|1952
|The U.S. Air Force bombs power plants on the Yalu River, Korea.
|1964
|Henry Cabot Lodge resigns as the U.S. envoy to Vietnam and is succeeded by Maxwell Taylor.
|1966
|Civil Rights marchers in Mississippi are dispersed by tear gas.
