17:02, 23 June 2018 Saturday
History
Update: 12:18, 23 June 2018 Saturday

Today in History June 23
onological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1683   William Penn signs a friendship treaty with the Lenni Lenape Indians in Pennsylvania.
1700   Russia gives up its Black Sea fleet as part of a truce with the Ottoman Empire.
1758   British and Hanoverian armies defeat the French at Krefeld in Germany.
1760   Austrian forces defeat the Prussians at Landshut, Germany.
1848   A bloody insurrection of workers erupts in Paris.
1863   Confederate forces overwhelm a Union garrison at the Battle of Brashear City in Louisiana.
1865   Confederate General Stand Watie surrenders his army at Fort Towson, in the Oklahoma Territory.
1884   A Chinese Army defeats the French at Bac Le, Indochina.
1885   Former general and president Ulysses S. Grant dies at the age of 63.
1902   Germany, Austria-Hungary, and Italy renew the Triple Alliance for a 12-year duration.
1934   Italy gains the right to colonize Albania after defeating the country.
1944   In one of the largest air strikes of the war, the U.S. Fifteenth Air Force sends 761 bombers against the oil refineries at Ploiesti, Romania.
1951   Soviet U.N. delegate Jacob Malik proposes cease-fire discussions in the Korean War.
1952   The U.S. Air Force bombs power plants on the Yalu River, Korea.
1964   Henry Cabot Lodge resigns as the U.S. envoy to Vietnam and is succeeded by Maxwell Taylor.
1966   Civil Rights marchers in Mississippi are dispersed by tear gas.

 



