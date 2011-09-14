Opposition candidate vows to back entrepreneurs

World Bulletin / News Desk
The presidential candidate of Turkey’s main opposition party vowed to support entrepreneurs if elected.
Addressing his Republican People’s Party (CHP) campaign rally at Anadolu Square in capital Ankara, Muharrem Ince said: “I will establish the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship.”
Ince also said children will receive good education, foreign language education, and will be sent to foreign countries to gain experience.
“Our schools will not be divided into qualified and unqualified. We will decrease unemployment rate to under 5 percent,” he said.
Meanwhile, Ince promised to send "4 million Syrians back to their homes" by implementing a peace policy in the region in his first 100 days.
Ince and newly-found Good (IYI) Party candidate Meral Aksener have promised to send Syrian refugees back to their countries if they win the elections.
Syria has been wracked by a civil war since 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.
“In the new period, during the presidency of Muharrem Ince, this is what will happen: We will not discriminate anyone, we will not favor anyone, and we will not waste the state's money,” he added.
Turkish voters will go to polls for parliamentary and presidential elections on Sunday.
