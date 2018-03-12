Worldbulletin News

Update: 14:01, 23 June 2018 Saturday

Israeli army injures 206 Palestinians in Gaza Strip
Israeli army injures 206 Palestinians in Gaza Strip

Palestinians have been holding mass rallies near Gaza-Israel security fence since March 30

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 206 Palestinians have been injured by Israeli troops near the Gaza-Israel security fence on Friday.

In a statement, Ashraf al-Qidra, spokesman for Palestinian Health Ministry, said 44 of the injured people received bullet wounds.

It said 120 injured persons were taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, Israeli troops also shot and injured an Anadolu Agency photojournalist, who was covering rallies in Gaza Strip.

Ali Cadallah, the photojournalist, who received bullet wound in his left hand, was taken to a hospital.

Since March 30, when Palestinians began staging mass rallies near the security fence, more than 125 demonstrators have been martyred -- and thousands more injured -- by Israeli army gunfire.

Protesters demand the “right of return” to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

They also demand an end to Israel’s decade-long blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.



