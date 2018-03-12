Israeli army injures 206 Palestinians in Gaza Strip

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least 206 Palestinians have been injured by Israeli troops near the Gaza-Israel security fence on Friday.
In a statement, Ashraf al-Qidra, spokesman for Palestinian Health Ministry, said 44 of the injured people received bullet wounds.
It said 120 injured persons were taken to hospital.
Meanwhile, Israeli troops also shot and injured an Anadolu Agency photojournalist, who was covering rallies in Gaza Strip.
Ali Cadallah, the photojournalist, who received bullet wound in his left hand, was taken to a hospital.
Since March 30, when Palestinians began staging mass rallies near the security fence, more than 125 demonstrators have been martyred -- and thousands more injured -- by Israeli army gunfire.
Protesters demand the “right of return” to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.
They also demand an end to Israel’s decade-long blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.
Official results of Iraq’s parliamentary election have been dogged by controversy and allegations of vote-rigging
Threat comes after EU announced 25 percent tariff on US products
Armed terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraqi region of Gara
Palestinians have been holding mass rallies near Gaza-Israel security fence since March 30
Police report states driver of car that killed pedestrian in Arizona was streaming television show
Decision follows Trump's pledge to end “war games” during Singapore summit
Conservative bill was widely expected to fail in the chamber
Washington urges Moscow to reign in ally amid offensive in de-escalation zone
‘Koko touched lives of millions as an icon for interspecies communication and empathy’, Gorilla Foundation says
Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says they will look into strengthening transatlantic bond in summit next month
Administration to no longer require immediate legal proceedings for undocumented adults who cross illegally with children
Trump administration makes request following backlash over its immigration policy
President says he will take ‘preemptive’ action to halt the actions that have drawn widespread criticism
Al-Sadr’s Sairoon bloc fails to form governing coalition with Al-Wataniya, National Wisdom Movement