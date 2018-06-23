Worldbulletin News

17:01, 23 June 2018 Saturday
Update: 14:43, 23 June 2018 Saturday

Pakistani politicians vow to follow Erdogan’s footsteps
Pakistani politicians vow to follow Erdogan's footsteps

Prayer day observed across Pakistan on appeal of Grand Mufti to support Erdogan in June 24 elections

World Bulletin / News Desk

Major political parties in Pakistan have promised to introduce the policies of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to put the country on the path of progress should they win the forthcoming general elections.

Leaders of major political parties like Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz group) and the five-party religious alliance, Muttehida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), are vowing at public meetings to make the country an economic power by following in the footsteps of Erdogan if they win the elections slated for July 25.
The PML(N) President Shehbaz Sharif, who has already been nominated as the party’s candidate for the prime minister, posted a tweet containing the pictures of him and Erdogan.

“Two leaders belonging to the two brotherly countries are making a case for re-election to serve their respective people. Besides sharing incredible chemistry and unwavering brotherly bond, what distinguishes them from the rest is their dedication and marvelous track record of public service”, the tweet reads.

Likewise, Siraj-ul-Haq, the vice president of MMA and chief of Jamat-e-Islami, the country’s one of the two mainstream religious parties, has promised to bring about a “change” in the country in line with what Erdogan has done in Turkey.

“Pakistan and Turkey are two great countries. Turkey has climbed the stairs of progress just because they have a leader like Erdogan. If Pakistanis elect leaders like him, we can also make progress,” Haq, who is also a senator, told an election gathering at his home district Dir, which borders neighboring Afghanistan.

 



