Update: 15:27, 23 June 2018 Saturday

Turkey 'neutralizes' 15 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish army "neutralized" 15 terrorists in an airstrike carried out in northern Iraq, it said on Friday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a statement, Turkish General Staff said the armed terrorists were “neutralized” in Gara region.

Airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the PKK resumed its decades-long armed campaign.

Turkey has launched anti-terror operations in northern Iraq's Qandil region, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on June 11.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and the EU.

In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.