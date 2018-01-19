Worldbulletin News

'Strong president, parliament needed to achieve goals'
'Strong president, parliament needed to achieve goals'

Turkish premier stresses stability, confidence in country for continued investments

World Bulletin / News Desk

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said strong president and parliament are necessary to achieve Turkey's goals.

Yildirim was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a data center in Izmir.

Turkey has set specific goals and targets -- including major improvements in the economy, energy, healthcare and transportation -- for 2023 which marks the centenary of the Republic of Turkey.

He emphasized that stability and confidence in the country are vital for continued investments in Turkey without any interruption.

"There is a serious trick and plan against our country. The imperial powers are seeking for a new exploitation," he said.

"That's why they planned coup, plotted December 2013 mass wiretap probe and Gezi Park protests. They are annoyed as Turkey is following an efficient independent policies," Yildirim said.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

FETO was said to be behind a plan to overthrow the Turkish government in late 2013 through the release of wiretap tapes linked to an anti-corruption case.

Bureaucrats linked to Gulen reportedly played a crucial role in a December 2013 probe into senior Turkish government figures, including former ministers, regarding allegations of corruption.

Gulen is also the main suspect in a December 2013 mass wiretap probe that targeted more than 7,000 individuals, including journalists, government officials and celebrities.

"Now some president candidates are saying, 'It is not important to win or lose, our main goal is to topple Tayyip Erdogan.' What a coincidence that some countries we regard as friend are saying the same thing. They say 'Let's topple Tayyip Erdogan. There will be someone else and we will have our plans and execute them smoothly’,” Yildirim stated.

After his speech Yildirim inaugurated Turkcell Data Center, where he described the information as “the greatest power” in the world. He said those who produce the information and users of it have the upper hand over those who do not have.

He added that communication sector is getting bigger in Turkey and the world and that innovative works are very important.



