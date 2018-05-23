Update: 16:20, 23 June 2018 Saturday

Police seize 24.6 tons of drugs since last June

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish security forces seized 24.6 tons of drugs during anti-drug operations over the past year, the customs and trade minister announced.

He added that Turkey invested nearly $60 million in the last five years applauding Turkish national and international operations as the most effective in the world.

By using 15 advanced tools that detect 16,000 chemicals, advanced X-ray machines, 25 stand-by boats around port cities, and sniffer dogs, continuous operations are carried out to dismantle drug-smuggling across the country, he said.

“Turkish police have seized drugs worth of $73 million in the last six months,” he added, condemning drug-smuggling as terror and crime against humanity.