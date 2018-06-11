Update: 16:34, 23 June 2018 Saturday

Erdogan promises foolproof security during elections

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish president said on Saturday they had taken all precautions to ensure security during Sunday's elections.

Speaking at an election rally in Istanbul's Esenyurt district, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: "We have taken foolproof measures."

Erdogan slammed main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) presidential candidate Muharrem Ince for saying that he will sleep in front of the Supreme Election Council.

"Mr. Muharrem, we are living in a state of law," he said.

Erdogan also added that Turkey is not taking dictation on foreign policy anymore, but is active both on "the table and the ground".