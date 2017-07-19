Turkish PM: Security measures adopted for election

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Turkish prime minister said on Saturday that the government is taking foolproof security measures during elections.
Binali Yildirim slammed main opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu for bringing election security to the agenda before the polls.
"Our government has been taking necessary measures for the last several months in order to ensure a safe and peaceful election," Yildirim said.
Responding to a question regarding foreign election observers, Yildirim said some election observers behave like spokespeople of radical political structures.
"We believe that this is not correct. We think that it means an intervention in the elections in one way or another," Yildirim said.
He said no one has the right to cast shadow on these elections in Turkey and it would be a great unfairness to Turkish people.
Yildirim said the election observers should come and observe the elections properly and they should not intervene in politics.
Turkey will go to polls on Sunday for presidential and parliamentary elections.
Nearly 400 Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) observers have reportedly arrived in Turkey to monitor presidential and parliamentary elections.
Some OSCE observers held talks with opposition groups both in capital Ankara and Istanbul and advised them on how they could cast doubt over the outcome of the elections, such as questioning the results, according to security sources who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
During the talks, some OSCE officials “suggested organizing wide-ranging protests to draw opposition groups to the streets after the election results become clear”.
Binali Yildirim slams opposition for raising questions over security arrangements
Turkish president slams opposition presidential candidate for saying he will sleep outside top electoral body
Nearly $60M invested to organize anti-narcotic operations in 5 years, says minister
Turkish premier stresses stability, confidence in country for continued investments
Chairman of main opposition party says Turkey has to produce added-value goods
Muharrem Ince says he will establish ministry of industry, entrepreneurship
Observers from Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe plan to create chaos in Turkey, say security sources
Okkes Tetik was arrested in western Sakarya province
Turkish president speaks two days ahead of elections in joint broadcast of TRT channels
Raids take place in Turkey's provinces of Van, Hatay, Adana, Diyarbakir and Istanbul
Journalists from 34 countries receive accreditation from Directorate General of Press and Information for June 24 elections
No causalities reported so far from quake in Van province
Turkish justice minister also says reduction in number of ministries will enable faster services to citizens
First patrols by both Turkish and US troops in region began on June 18 and the second patrols on June 20
Country to invest in several areas such as energy, bio-technology and machinery with mega-industrial zones project
National flag carrier's deputy CEO says Istanbul's new airport will increase capacity