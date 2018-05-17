Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:01, 23 June 2018 Saturday
Iraq
Update: 16:57, 23 June 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Manual recount of votes starts in Iraq’s Kurdish region
Manual recount of votes starts in Iraq’s Kurdish region

Official results of Iraq’s parliamentary election have been dogged by controversy and allegations of vote-rigging

World Bulletin / News Desk

The manual recount of votes from last month’s parliamentary election began Saturday in northern Iraq’s Kurdish region, according to the electoral commission.

“The manual recount of votes began this morning by the commission officials,” Mazen Abdelkader, head of the electoral commission in the Kurdish Regional Government, said.

“Representatives of political parties and observers will attend the manual recount of votes,” he said.

Official results of Iraq’s May 12 election have been dogged by controversy and allegations of vote-rigging -- allegations dismissed by the leading coalitions.

On June 6, parliament voted in favor of amending Iraq’s election law, allowing votes to be recounted manually.

Shortly afterward, a panel of judges was appointed to assume the responsibilities of the electoral commission, several members of which were sacked amid widespread allegations of electoral fraud.

Muqtada al-Sadr, an influential politician and Shia cleric, has said that parliament lacks the authority to overturn official election results.

Al-Sadr's Sairoon coalition dominated the May 12 poll, winning 54 parliamentary seats, according to official results. Sairoon was followed by a Hashd al-Shaabi-led coalition (47 seats) and Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's Victory Bloc (42 seats).



Related Iraq
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Iraq News
Manual recount of votes starts in Iraq s Kurdish region
Manual recount of votes starts in Iraq’s Kurdish region

Official results of Iraq’s parliamentary election have been dogged by controversy and allegations of vote-rigging
Trump threatens more tariffs on European Union
Trump threatens more tariffs on European Union

Threat comes after EU announced 25 percent tariff on US products
Turkey 'neutralizes' 15 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkey 'neutralizes' 15 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Armed terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraqi region of Gara
Israeli army injures 206 Palestinians in Gaza Strip
Israeli army injures 206 Palestinians in Gaza Strip

Palestinians have been holding mass rallies near Gaza-Israel security fence since March 30
US police need warrant for cell data top court says
US police need warrant for cell data, top court says

Ruling is limited based on urgency, court says
Uber autonomous car driver distracted before crash
Uber autonomous car driver distracted before crash

Police report states driver of car that killed pedestrian in Arizona was streaming television show
US suspends Korean military drills
US ‘suspends’ Korean military drills

Decision follows Trump's pledge to end “war games” during Singapore summit
US House rejects conservative immigration bill
US House rejects conservative immigration bill

Conservative bill was widely expected to fail in the chamber
US rips reported Syria cease-fire violations
US rips reported Syria cease-fire violations

Washington urges Moscow to reign in ally amid offensive in de-escalation zone
Gorilla who communicated with humans dies at 46
Gorilla who communicated with humans dies at 46

‘Koko touched lives of millions as an icon for interspecies communication and empathy’, Gorilla Foundation says
Nato chief 'confident of US commitment' to alliance
Nato chief 'confident of US commitment' to alliance

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says they will look into strengthening transatlantic bond in summit next month
Trump 'zero tolerance' policy dealt major blow
Trump 'zero tolerance' policy dealt major blow

Administration to no longer require immediate legal proceedings for undocumented adults who cross illegally with children
Top court rules states can collect online sales tax
Top court rules states can collect online sales tax

Amazon, eBay shares fall on news
Pentagon asked to house up to 20 000 migrant children
Pentagon asked to house up to 20,000 migrant children

Trump administration makes request following backlash over its immigration policy
Trump to sign order to address family separations
Trump to sign order to address family separations

President says he will take ‘preemptive’ action to halt the actions that have drawn widespread criticism
Iraq s al-Sadr struggles to form coalition government
Iraq’s al-Sadr struggles to form coalition government

Al-Sadr’s Sairoon bloc fails to form governing coalition with Al-Wataniya, National Wisdom Movement

News

Turkey 'neutralizes' 15 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkey 'neutralizes' 15 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Iraq’s al-Sadr struggles to form coalition government
Iraq s al-Sadr struggles to form coalition government

Top Iraqi court upholds manual recount of votes
Top Iraqi court upholds manual recount of votes

26 terrorists neutralized in Turkey, northern Iraq
26 terrorists neutralized in Turkey northern Iraq

Iraq force accuses US of killing 22 in Syria
Iraq force accuses US of killing 22 in Syria

Turkey hits 'critical gathering' of PKK in north Iraq
Turkey hits 'critical gathering' of PKK in north Iraq






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 