Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:00, 23 June 2018 Saturday
Africa
16:12, 23 June 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Blast at Ethiopian PM's rally sparks panic
Blast at Ethiopian PM's rally sparks panic

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed rushed to safety

World Bulletin / News Desk

Multiple fatalities were reported on Saturday when an explosion disrupted a rally by Ethiopia's new prime minister in capital Addis Ababa.

Abiy Ahmed was rushed to safety. In a televised address later, he said: “A few individuals were killed in the explosion perpetrated by those who do not want peace and unity in this country.”

Earlier today, a sea of people gathered at the city's widest boulevard to attend a rally held to thank Ahmed for heralding political, social, legal and military reforms.

Supporters chanted the name of the prime minister as he appeared on the dais to make a speech.

After bowing several times before the crowd, the prime minister said he was humbled by the show of trust by the people within three months of taking office.

After taking office in April, Ahmed released numerous political prisoners, promised to widen the political space, and to hold free and democratic elections in two years’ time.

“With love and dedication, we will reach at our target of becoming a great nation,” he told the gathering.

 



Related Ethiopia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Manual recount of votes starts in Iraq s Kurdish region
Manual recount of votes starts in Iraq’s Kurdish region

Official results of Iraq’s parliamentary election have been dogged by controversy and allegations of vote-rigging
Trump threatens more tariffs on European Union
Trump threatens more tariffs on European Union

Threat comes after EU announced 25 percent tariff on US products
Turkey 'neutralizes' 15 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkey 'neutralizes' 15 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Armed terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraqi region of Gara
Israeli army injures 206 Palestinians in Gaza Strip
Israeli army injures 206 Palestinians in Gaza Strip

Palestinians have been holding mass rallies near Gaza-Israel security fence since March 30
US police need warrant for cell data top court says
US police need warrant for cell data, top court says

Ruling is limited based on urgency, court says
Uber autonomous car driver distracted before crash
Uber autonomous car driver distracted before crash

Police report states driver of car that killed pedestrian in Arizona was streaming television show
US suspends Korean military drills
US ‘suspends’ Korean military drills

Decision follows Trump's pledge to end “war games” during Singapore summit
US House rejects conservative immigration bill
US House rejects conservative immigration bill

Conservative bill was widely expected to fail in the chamber
US rips reported Syria cease-fire violations
US rips reported Syria cease-fire violations

Washington urges Moscow to reign in ally amid offensive in de-escalation zone
Gorilla who communicated with humans dies at 46
Gorilla who communicated with humans dies at 46

‘Koko touched lives of millions as an icon for interspecies communication and empathy’, Gorilla Foundation says
Nato chief 'confident of US commitment' to alliance
Nato chief 'confident of US commitment' to alliance

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says they will look into strengthening transatlantic bond in summit next month
Trump 'zero tolerance' policy dealt major blow
Trump 'zero tolerance' policy dealt major blow

Administration to no longer require immediate legal proceedings for undocumented adults who cross illegally with children
Top court rules states can collect online sales tax
Top court rules states can collect online sales tax

Amazon, eBay shares fall on news
Pentagon asked to house up to 20 000 migrant children
Pentagon asked to house up to 20,000 migrant children

Trump administration makes request following backlash over its immigration policy
Trump to sign order to address family separations
Trump to sign order to address family separations

President says he will take ‘preemptive’ action to halt the actions that have drawn widespread criticism
Iraq s al-Sadr struggles to form coalition government
Iraq’s al-Sadr struggles to form coalition government

Al-Sadr’s Sairoon bloc fails to form governing coalition with Al-Wataniya, National Wisdom Movement

News

Ethiopia reconnects Internet
Ethiopia reconnects Internet

UAE injects $3B into Ethiopia’s cash-strapped economy
UAE injects 3B into Ethiopia s cash-strapped economy

Turkey gives food aid to displaced people in Ethiopia
Turkey gives food aid to displaced people in Ethiopia

Ethiopia: Out of prison, Muslim activist demand reforms
Ethiopia Out of prison Muslim activist demand reforms

Ethiopians in Turkish capital break fast together
Ethiopians in Turkish capital break fast together

Ethiopia decides to accept border deal with Eritrea
Ethiopia decides to accept border deal with Eritrea






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 