Blast at Ethiopian PM's rally sparks panic

World Bulletin / News Desk
Multiple fatalities were reported on Saturday when an explosion disrupted a rally by Ethiopia's new prime minister in capital Addis Ababa.
Abiy Ahmed was rushed to safety. In a televised address later, he said: “A few individuals were killed in the explosion perpetrated by those who do not want peace and unity in this country.”
Earlier today, a sea of people gathered at the city's widest boulevard to attend a rally held to thank Ahmed for heralding political, social, legal and military reforms.
Supporters chanted the name of the prime minister as he appeared on the dais to make a speech.
After bowing several times before the crowd, the prime minister said he was humbled by the show of trust by the people within three months of taking office.
After taking office in April, Ahmed released numerous political prisoners, promised to widen the political space, and to hold free and democratic elections in two years’ time.
“With love and dedication, we will reach at our target of becoming a great nation,” he told the gathering.
Official results of Iraq’s parliamentary election have been dogged by controversy and allegations of vote-rigging
Threat comes after EU announced 25 percent tariff on US products
Armed terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraqi region of Gara
Palestinians have been holding mass rallies near Gaza-Israel security fence since March 30
Police report states driver of car that killed pedestrian in Arizona was streaming television show
Decision follows Trump's pledge to end “war games” during Singapore summit
Conservative bill was widely expected to fail in the chamber
Washington urges Moscow to reign in ally amid offensive in de-escalation zone
‘Koko touched lives of millions as an icon for interspecies communication and empathy’, Gorilla Foundation says
Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says they will look into strengthening transatlantic bond in summit next month
Administration to no longer require immediate legal proceedings for undocumented adults who cross illegally with children
Trump administration makes request following backlash over its immigration policy
President says he will take ‘preemptive’ action to halt the actions that have drawn widespread criticism
Al-Sadr’s Sairoon bloc fails to form governing coalition with Al-Wataniya, National Wisdom Movement