16:12, 23 June 2018 Saturday

Blast at Ethiopian PM's rally sparks panic

World Bulletin / News Desk

Multiple fatalities were reported on Saturday when an explosion disrupted a rally by Ethiopia's new prime minister in capital Addis Ababa.

Abiy Ahmed was rushed to safety. In a televised address later, he said: “A few individuals were killed in the explosion perpetrated by those who do not want peace and unity in this country.”

Earlier today, a sea of people gathered at the city's widest boulevard to attend a rally held to thank Ahmed for heralding political, social, legal and military reforms.

Supporters chanted the name of the prime minister as he appeared on the dais to make a speech.

After bowing several times before the crowd, the prime minister said he was humbled by the show of trust by the people within three months of taking office.

After taking office in April, Ahmed released numerous political prisoners, promised to widen the political space, and to hold free and democratic elections in two years’ time.

“With love and dedication, we will reach at our target of becoming a great nation,” he told the gathering.