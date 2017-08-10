Over 75 arrested in anti-drug operations across Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
More than 75 people were arrested during anti-drug operations across Turkey, security sources said Saturday.
In the southeastern province of Gaziantep, 23 suspects were rounded up during simultaneous operations at 50 addresses, said a source, who requested to be unnamed due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
In a separate operation, security personnel organized simultaneous operations at 41 houses and arrested 37 individuals.
Security forces detained five individuals in the northwestern province of Tekirdag over drug smuggling.
In the southwestern province of Mugla, three suspects were apprehended during an anti-drug operation. Another suspect was detained in the southern province of Osmaniye.
In the central Anatolian province of Nevsehir, seven suspects were arrested and two were remanded by the court.
Two suspects were also detained in Istanbul’s Beyoglu district during an anti-narcotics operation.
On eve of Election Day, Devlet Bahceli also warns of economic attacks and international conspiracies against Turkey
Operations were carried out in Turkish provinces of Gaziantep, Mugla, Osmaniye, Tekirdag, Nevsehir, and Istanbul
Binali Yildirim slams opposition for raising questions over security arrangements
Turkish president slams opposition presidential candidate for saying he will sleep outside top electoral body
Nearly $60M invested to organize anti-narcotic operations in 5 years, says minister
Turkish premier stresses stability, confidence in country for continued investments
Chairman of main opposition party says Turkey has to produce added-value goods
Muharrem Ince says he will establish ministry of industry, entrepreneurship
Observers from Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe plan to create chaos in Turkey, say security sources
Okkes Tetik was arrested in western Sakarya province
Turkish president speaks two days ahead of elections in joint broadcast of TRT channels
Raids take place in Turkey's provinces of Van, Hatay, Adana, Diyarbakir and Istanbul
Journalists from 34 countries receive accreditation from Directorate General of Press and Information for June 24 elections
No causalities reported so far from quake in Van province
Turkish justice minister also says reduction in number of ministries will enable faster services to citizens
First patrols by both Turkish and US troops in region began on June 18 and the second patrols on June 20