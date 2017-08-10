Worldbulletin News

03:56, 24 June 2018 Sunday
Turkey
17:19, 23 June 2018 Saturday

Over 75 arrested in anti-drug operations across Turkey
Over 75 arrested in anti-drug operations across Turkey

Operations were carried out in Turkish provinces of Gaziantep, Mugla, Osmaniye, Tekirdag, Nevsehir, and Istanbul

World Bulletin / News Desk

More than 75 people were arrested during anti-drug operations across Turkey, security sources said Saturday.

In the southeastern province of Gaziantep, 23 suspects were rounded up during simultaneous operations at 50 addresses, said a source, who requested to be unnamed due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In a separate operation, security personnel organized simultaneous operations at 41 houses and arrested 37 individuals.

Security forces detained five individuals in the northwestern province of Tekirdag over drug smuggling.

In the southwestern province of Mugla, three suspects were apprehended during an anti-drug operation. Another suspect was detained in the southern province of Osmaniye.

In the central Anatolian province of Nevsehir, seven suspects were arrested and two were remanded by the court.

Two suspects were also detained in Istanbul’s Beyoglu district during an anti-narcotics operation.



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

