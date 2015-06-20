Terror groups threatening Turkey says Bahceli

World Bulletin / News Desk
Speaking on the eve of Election Day, the leader of Turkey’s opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) said Turkey is facing threats from terrorist groups like the PKK, PYD/PKK and YPG/PKK, and Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).
Speaking at an election rally in the capital Ankara on Saturday, Devlet Bahceli said: "The PKK is facing us. The PYD, YPG is around us. FETO is active with its secret cells. They will come against us again because that’s what history says."
Bahceli also warned of economic attacks and international conspiracies against Turkey.
Bahceli's MHP is running in a People's Alliance with the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in Turkey's parliamentary and presidential elections on Sunday.
Bahceli also called the July 15, 2016 defeated coup attempt by FETO -- which martyred 250 people and injured some 2,200 -- a "new crusade."
"This attack was repelled, but it hasn't ended," Bahceli said.
He said terrorist groups and "treacherous" powers are lying in wait for a good time to launch a new attack.
"We must not underestimate them," Bahceli stressed.
Turkey also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.
In its over 30-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK has taken some 40,000 lives, including many women and children.
The PYD/YPG/PKK is its Syrian branch.
