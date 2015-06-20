Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
03:56, 24 June 2018 Sunday
Turkey
Update: 17:40, 23 June 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Terror groups threatening Turkey says Bahceli
Terror groups threatening Turkey says Bahceli

On eve of Election Day, Devlet Bahceli also warns of economic attacks and international conspiracies against Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

Speaking on the eve of Election Day, the leader of Turkey’s opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) said Turkey is facing threats from terrorist groups like the PKK, PYD/PKK and YPG/PKK, and Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

Speaking at an election rally in the capital Ankara on Saturday, Devlet Bahceli said: "The PKK is facing us. The PYD, YPG is around us. FETO is active with its secret cells. They will come against us again because that’s what history says."

Bahceli also warned of economic attacks and international conspiracies against Turkey.

Bahceli's MHP is running in a People's Alliance with the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in Turkey's parliamentary and presidential elections on Sunday.

Bahceli also called the July 15, 2016 defeated coup attempt by FETO -- which martyred 250 people and injured some 2,200 -- a "new crusade."

"This attack was repelled, but it hasn't ended," Bahceli said.

He said terrorist groups and "treacherous" powers are lying in wait for a good time to launch a new attack.

"We must not underestimate them," Bahceli stressed.

Turkey also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

In its over 30-year terrorist campaign against Turkey, the PKK has taken some 40,000 lives, including many women and children.

The PYD/YPG/PKK is its Syrian branch.



Related Turkey bahceli mhp
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Terror groups threatening Turkey says Bahceli
Terror groups threatening Turkey says Bahceli

On eve of Election Day, Devlet Bahceli also warns of economic attacks and international conspiracies against Turkey
Over 75 arrested in anti-drug operations across Turkey
Over 75 arrested in anti-drug operations across Turkey

Operations were carried out in Turkish provinces of Gaziantep, Mugla, Osmaniye, Tekirdag, Nevsehir, and Istanbul
Turkish PM Security measures adopted for election
Turkish PM: Security measures adopted for election

Binali Yildirim slams opposition for raising questions over security arrangements
Erdogan promises foolproof security during elections
Erdogan promises foolproof security during elections

Turkish president slams opposition presidential candidate for saying he will sleep outside top electoral body
Police seize 24 6 tons of drugs since last June
Police seize 24.6 tons of drugs since last June

Nearly $60M invested to organize anti-narcotic operations in 5 years, says minister
Strong president parliament needed to achieve goals'
'Strong president, parliament needed to achieve goals'

Turkish premier stresses stability, confidence in country for continued investments
Turkey s CHP urges nation to vote conscientiously
Turkey’s CHP urges nation to vote conscientiously

Chairman of main opposition party says Turkey has to produce added-value goods
Opposition candidate vows to back entrepreneurs
Opposition candidate vows to back entrepreneurs

Muharrem Ince says he will establish ministry of industry, entrepreneurship
OSCE plans to mar results of Turkey's elections
‘OSCE plans to mar results of Turkey's elections’

Observers from Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe plan to create chaos in Turkey, say security sources
Brother in-law of top FETO figure arrested in Turkey
Brother in-law of top FETO figure arrested in Turkey

Okkes Tetik was arrested in western Sakarya province
New documents on top FETO member revealed
New documents on top FETO member revealed

Turkish president speaks two days ahead of elections in joint broadcast of TRT channels
21 arrested for PKK terror links across Turkey
21 arrested for PKK terror links across Turkey

Raids take place in Turkey's provinces of Van, Hatay, Adana, Diyarbakir and Istanbul
Over 600 int l journalists to follow Turkey s polls
Over 600 int’l journalists to follow Turkey’s polls

Journalists from 34 countries receive accreditation from Directorate General of Press and Information for June 24 elections
Magnitude 4 7 earthquake strikes southeastern Turkey
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes southeastern Turkey

No causalities reported so far from quake in Van province
New Istanbul airport to transform 'Turkey into brand'
New Istanbul airport to transform 'Turkey into brand'

Turkish justice minister also says reduction in number of ministries will enable faster services to citizens
Turkish army completes third round of patrols in Manbij
Turkish army completes third round of patrols in Manbij

First patrols by both Turkish and US troops in region began on June 18 and the second patrols on June 20

News

'Turkey's anti-terror fight to continue post-election'
Turkey's anti-terror fight to continue post-election'

Turkey opposition head for state of emergency extension
Turkey opposition head for state of emergency extension

Turkey's Bahceli lauds intelligence operation in Kosovo
Turkey's Bahceli lauds intelligence operation in Kosovo

Turkish opposition leader voices doubts on EU bid
Turkish opposition leader voices doubts on EU bid

Afrin to be cleared 'no matter the consequences'
Afrin to be cleared 'no matter the consequences'






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 