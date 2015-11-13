Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
03:56, 24 June 2018 Sunday
Iraq
Update: 17:51, 23 June 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Iraqi airstrike kills 45 ISIL militants inside Syria
Iraqi airstrike kills 45 ISIL militants inside Syria

The attack targeted a meeting of ISIL leaders in the eastern Deir Ez Zour province

World Bulletin / News Desk

Dozens of ISIL militants were killed in an Iraqi airstrike inside neighboring Syria, the Iraqi Defense Ministry said Saturday.

The attack targeted a meeting of ISIL leaders in Hajin town in the eastern Deir Ez Zour province near Iraqi border, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, at least 45 ISIL militants were killed in the airstrike, including the mail carrier of the group’s leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the statement said.

Earlier in the day, an Iraqi military commander said Iraqi forces have launched two operations to hunt down militants in western Iraq’s desert area near border with Syria.

Last December, officials in Baghdad declared that ISIL’s military presence had been all but destroyed. It appears, however, that the notorious terrorist group still maintains an active presence in parts of northern and western Iraq.



Related syria Iraq
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Iraq News
Iraqi airstrike kills 45 ISIL militants inside Syria
Iraqi airstrike kills 45 ISIL militants inside Syria

The attack targeted a meeting of ISIL leaders in the eastern Deir Ez Zour province
Manual recount of votes starts in Iraq s Kurdish region
Manual recount of votes starts in Iraq’s Kurdish region

Official results of Iraq’s parliamentary election have been dogged by controversy and allegations of vote-rigging
Trump threatens more tariffs on European Union
Trump threatens more tariffs on European Union

Threat comes after EU announced 25 percent tariff on US products
Turkey 'neutralizes' 15 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkey 'neutralizes' 15 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Armed terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraqi region of Gara
Israeli army injures 206 Palestinians in Gaza Strip
Israeli army injures 206 Palestinians in Gaza Strip

Palestinians have been holding mass rallies near Gaza-Israel security fence since March 30
US police need warrant for cell data top court says
US police need warrant for cell data, top court says

Ruling is limited based on urgency, court says
Uber autonomous car driver distracted before crash
Uber autonomous car driver distracted before crash

Police report states driver of car that killed pedestrian in Arizona was streaming television show
US suspends Korean military drills
US ‘suspends’ Korean military drills

Decision follows Trump's pledge to end “war games” during Singapore summit
US House rejects conservative immigration bill
US House rejects conservative immigration bill

Conservative bill was widely expected to fail in the chamber
US rips reported Syria cease-fire violations
US rips reported Syria cease-fire violations

Washington urges Moscow to reign in ally amid offensive in de-escalation zone
Gorilla who communicated with humans dies at 46
Gorilla who communicated with humans dies at 46

‘Koko touched lives of millions as an icon for interspecies communication and empathy’, Gorilla Foundation says
Nato chief 'confident of US commitment' to alliance
Nato chief 'confident of US commitment' to alliance

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says they will look into strengthening transatlantic bond in summit next month
Trump 'zero tolerance' policy dealt major blow
Trump 'zero tolerance' policy dealt major blow

Administration to no longer require immediate legal proceedings for undocumented adults who cross illegally with children
Top court rules states can collect online sales tax
Top court rules states can collect online sales tax

Amazon, eBay shares fall on news
Pentagon asked to house up to 20 000 migrant children
Pentagon asked to house up to 20,000 migrant children

Trump administration makes request following backlash over its immigration policy
Trump to sign order to address family separations
Trump to sign order to address family separations

President says he will take ‘preemptive’ action to halt the actions that have drawn widespread criticism

News

US rips reported Syria cease-fire violations
US rips reported Syria cease-fire violations

Syria’s Idlib rocked by twin bombings; 5 killed
Syria s Idlib rocked by twin bombings 5 killed

Diplomat denies US involvement in deadly Syria strike
Diplomat denies US involvement in deadly Syria strike

Russia, Israel security heads meet in Moscow over Syria
Russia Israel security heads meet in Moscow over Syria

Erdogan confirms Turkey-US patrols in Syria’s Manbij
Erdogan confirms Turkey-US patrols in Syria s Manbij

Turkish army announces patrols in Syria's Manbij
Turkish army announces patrols in Syria's Manbij

Manual recount of votes starts in Iraq’s Kurdish region
Manual recount of votes starts in Iraq s Kurdish region

Turkey 'neutralizes' 15 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkey 'neutralizes' 15 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Iraq’s al-Sadr struggles to form coalition government
Iraq s al-Sadr struggles to form coalition government

Top Iraqi court upholds manual recount of votes
Top Iraqi court upholds manual recount of votes

26 terrorists neutralized in Turkey, northern Iraq
26 terrorists neutralized in Turkey northern Iraq

Iraq force accuses US of killing 22 in Syria
Iraq force accuses US of killing 22 in Syria






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 