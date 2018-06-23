Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
03:56, 24 June 2018 Sunday
Asia-Pacific
20:06, 23 June 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Anwar Ibrahim taken to hospital after shoulder pain
Anwar Ibrahim taken to hospital after shoulder pain

Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim has been taken to hospital after complaining of shoulder and back pain.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Malaysia’s prime minister-in-waiting, Anwar Ibrahim, was rushed to hospital late on Saturday night after he complained of a pain in his shoulder and back on his return from Turkey.

“Anwar is being transported using an ambulance from his home in Bukit Segambut to the emergency ward,” said Fahmi Fadzil, spokesman for Anwar’s People’s Justice Party (PKR).

Fahmi said Anwar was taken to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre in Kuala Lumpur, as he had complained of pain in his shoulder and back on his return from Turkey earlier in the day.

“However, his health remains stable,” Fahmi said in the statement.

Anwar has previously undergone a shoulder surgery.



Related Malaysia anwar ibrahim
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Iraqi airstrike kills 45 ISIL militants inside Syria
Iraqi airstrike kills 45 ISIL militants inside Syria

The attack targeted a meeting of ISIL leaders in the eastern Deir Ez Zour province
Manual recount of votes starts in Iraq s Kurdish region
Manual recount of votes starts in Iraq’s Kurdish region

Official results of Iraq’s parliamentary election have been dogged by controversy and allegations of vote-rigging
Trump threatens more tariffs on European Union
Trump threatens more tariffs on European Union

Threat comes after EU announced 25 percent tariff on US products
Turkey 'neutralizes' 15 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkey 'neutralizes' 15 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Armed terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraqi region of Gara
Israeli army injures 206 Palestinians in Gaza Strip
Israeli army injures 206 Palestinians in Gaza Strip

Palestinians have been holding mass rallies near Gaza-Israel security fence since March 30
US police need warrant for cell data top court says
US police need warrant for cell data, top court says

Ruling is limited based on urgency, court says
Uber autonomous car driver distracted before crash
Uber autonomous car driver distracted before crash

Police report states driver of car that killed pedestrian in Arizona was streaming television show
US suspends Korean military drills
US ‘suspends’ Korean military drills

Decision follows Trump's pledge to end “war games” during Singapore summit
US House rejects conservative immigration bill
US House rejects conservative immigration bill

Conservative bill was widely expected to fail in the chamber
US rips reported Syria cease-fire violations
US rips reported Syria cease-fire violations

Washington urges Moscow to reign in ally amid offensive in de-escalation zone
Gorilla who communicated with humans dies at 46
Gorilla who communicated with humans dies at 46

‘Koko touched lives of millions as an icon for interspecies communication and empathy’, Gorilla Foundation says
Nato chief 'confident of US commitment' to alliance
Nato chief 'confident of US commitment' to alliance

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says they will look into strengthening transatlantic bond in summit next month
Trump 'zero tolerance' policy dealt major blow
Trump 'zero tolerance' policy dealt major blow

Administration to no longer require immediate legal proceedings for undocumented adults who cross illegally with children
Top court rules states can collect online sales tax
Top court rules states can collect online sales tax

Amazon, eBay shares fall on news
Pentagon asked to house up to 20 000 migrant children
Pentagon asked to house up to 20,000 migrant children

Trump administration makes request following backlash over its immigration policy
Trump to sign order to address family separations
Trump to sign order to address family separations

President says he will take ‘preemptive’ action to halt the actions that have drawn widespread criticism

News

Malaysia to re-open N.Korea embassy after murder row
Malaysia to re-open N Korea embassy after murder row

Malaysian PM Mahathir vows to review 'fake news' law
Malaysian PM Mahathir vows to review 'fake news' law

Malaysia's Najib hit with travel ban after poll loss
Malaysia's Najib hit with travel ban after poll loss

Mahathir sworn in as Malaysia’s 7th prime minister
Mahathir sworn in as Malaysia s 7th prime minister

Malaysian King to pardon opposition figure Anwar Ibrahim
Malaysian King to pardon opposition figure Anwar Ibrahim

Malaysia's former premier declares election victory
Malaysia's former premier declares election victory

Malaysia: Anwar Ibrahim loses final bid for release
Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim loses final bid for release

Malaysia apex court postpones Anwar Ibrahim decision
Malaysia apex court postpones Anwar Ibrahim decision

Anwar Ibrahim launches new appeal against conviction
Anwar Ibrahim launches new appeal against conviction






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 