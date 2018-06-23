20:06, 23 June 2018 Saturday

Anwar Ibrahim taken to hospital after shoulder pain

World Bulletin / News Desk

Malaysia’s prime minister-in-waiting, Anwar Ibrahim, was rushed to hospital late on Saturday night after he complained of a pain in his shoulder and back on his return from Turkey.

“Anwar is being transported using an ambulance from his home in Bukit Segambut to the emergency ward,” said Fahmi Fadzil, spokesman for Anwar’s People’s Justice Party (PKR).

Fahmi said Anwar was taken to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre in Kuala Lumpur, as he had complained of pain in his shoulder and back on his return from Turkey earlier in the day.

“However, his health remains stable,” Fahmi said in the statement.

Anwar has previously undergone a shoulder surgery.