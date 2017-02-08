09:33, 24 June 2018 Sunday

Turkey allocates $75M to Maarif Foundation

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 351 million Turkish liras ($75 million) was allocated for Turkey's Maarif Foundation, according to the official gazette on Sunday.

The amount will be transferred to Maarif Foundation from the budget of the National Education Ministry.

Turkey established the Maarif Foundation (TMF) in 2016 after a coup attempt to take over the administration of overseas schools linked to FETO. It also establishes schools and education centers abroad.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.