09:45, 24 June 2018 Sunday

Press agenda on June 24

World Bulletin / News Desk



TURKEY

ANKARA - Voting began in Turkey for presidential and parliamentary elections.

ISTANBUL - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and presidential candidates Meral Aksener and Dogu Perincek to cast their votes in Istanbul. Other candidates Muharrem Ince and Temel Karamollaoglu to cast votes in northwestern Yalova province and capital Ankara respectively.

TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS

LEFKOSA - Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) goes to the polls for local elections.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Following developments after the announcement of new alliance to form government.

YEMEN

SANAA - Following ongoing conflict between army and Houthis over Yemen’s strategic Al-Hudaydah province.

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.

SPORTS

ANKARA - England to meet Panama in Group G and Japan to meet Senegal; Poland to face Colombia in Group H in FIFA World Cup.

ANKARA - 2018 Formula 1 World Championship's 8th race to be held at the French Grand Prix.