Turkish workers free after 233 days' captivity in Libya

World Bulletin / News Desk
Three Turkish workers who were kidnapped in Ubari, Libya last November have been freed after 233 days of captivity, according to Turkish prime ministerial sources.
Osman Emre Yaykin, Tugrul Can Kapubagli, and Sertac Karan, all engineers working for Turkish construction firm Enka, have been freed, said the sources, speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
They were released from captivity after intensified efforts in cooperation with Libyan authorities, said the sources.
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim reportedly conveyed the information to the employees’ families over the phone.
The workers are expected to return Turkey soon.
