Today in History June 24

|217 BC
|Carthaginian forces led by Hannibal destroy a Roman army under consul Gaius Flaminius in a battle at Lake Trasimene in central Italy.
|1314
|Scottish forces, led by Robert the Bruce, win an overwhelming victory against English King Edward II at the Battle of Bannockburn.
|1340
|The English fleet defeats the French fleet at Sluys, off the Flemish coast.
|1497
|Explorer John Cabot lands in North America in present-day Canada.
|1509
|Henry VIII is crowned King of England.
|1664
|The colony of New Jersey, named after the Isle of Jersey, is founded.
|1647
|Margaret Brent, demands a voice and a vote for herself in the Maryland colonial assembly.
|1675
|King Philip's War begins.
|1812
|Napoleon crosses the Neman River and invades Russia.
|1859
|At the Battle of Solferino, also known as the Battle of the Three Sovereigns, the French army, led by Napoleon III, defeats the Austrian army under Franz Joseph I.
|1861
|Federal gunboats attack Confederate batteries at Mathias Point, Virginia.
|1862
|U.S. intervention saves the British and French at the Dagu Forts in China.
|1896
|Booker T. Washington becomes the first African American to receive an honorary MA degree from Harvard University.
|1910
|The Japanese army invades Korea.
|1913
|Greece and Serbia annul their alliance with Bulgaria following border disputes over Macedonia and Thrace.
|1931
|The Soviet Union and Afghanistan sign a treaty of neutrality.
|1940
|France signs an armistice with Italy.
|1941
|President Franklin Roosevelt pledges all possible support to the Soviet Union.
|1943
|Royal Air Force Bombers hammer Muelheim, Germany, in a drive to cripple the Ruhr industrial base.
|1948
|The Soviet Union begins the Berlin Blockade, America responds with the Berlin Airlift.
|1953
|John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier announce their engagement.
|1955
|Soviet MIGs down a U.S. Navy patrol plane over the Bering Strait.
|1964
|The Federal Trade Commission announces that, starting in 1965, cigarette makers must include warning labels about the harmful effects of smoking.
|1970
|The U.S. Senate votes overwhelmingly to repeal the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution
