10:48, 24 June 2018 Sunday

Bosnia commemorates 3,000 Visegrad victims

World Bulletin / News Desk

Hundreds of Bosnians on Saturday commemorated 3,000 victims in a ceremony on an Ottoman bridge over the River Drina in the city of Visegrad.

Relatives of the victims held an emotional commemoration on the historic Mehmed Pasha Sokolovic Bridge by throwing one rose for each of the thousands of victims.

The event called “3,000 roses for 3,000 lives” was organized by the Association of the Families of Missing Persons Visegrad-92 to commemorate the killings by Bosnian Serbs during the war of 1992-1995.

Hedija Kasapovic, the group’s head, said that they have yet to find the bodies of the most of the victims who were either killed or went missing during the war.

They buried the remains of two victims just this year, he added.

Suljo Fejzic, one of the survivors, told how in 1992 many Bosniaks were taken to the bridge and thrown into the Drina River after being killed.