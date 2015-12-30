Worldbulletin News

6 remanded in custody over insulting president
6 remanded in custody over insulting president

Supporters of opposition CHP reportedly insulted President Erdogan before rally for CHP candidate this week

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Turkish court on Saturday remanded six people in custody on charges of insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Prosecutors in the Aegean province of Izmir had launched an investigation after social media footage showed a group of supporters of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) insulting Erdogan while drinking alcohol before attending an election rally of Muharrem Ince.

Ince, the CHP's presidential candidate, held an election rally in Izmir on Thursday, just days ahead of Sunday's presidential and parliamentary elections.

Police units identified six people after examining CCTV footage of an amusement center in Alsancak, near the rally site, where the incident took place.

At the Izmir courthouse Saturday, the court remanded them in custody on charges of insulting the Turkish president.

Police continue to search for other suspects.



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

