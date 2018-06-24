Turkish premier casts vote in his hometown Izmir

World Bulletin / News Desk
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Sunday cast his vote in the Aegean province of Izmir, also his hometown.
Speaking to reporters, after casting his vote at the Bahar Yildirim Elementary School in Karabaglar district, he said: "Turkey will continue moving forward to new targets [and] new horizons in stability and security with the new governing system."
He expressed hopes that the outcome of elections benefits the nation.
Turkish voters are casting their votes in presidential and parliamentary elections.
Voting started at 8.00 a.m. local time (0500GMT) and will continue through 5.00 p.m. local time (1400GMT).
