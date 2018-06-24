Moldova asks for withdrawal of Russian troops from Transnistria, Russia continues to support it

12:09, 24 June 2018 Sunday

Opposition leaders cast votes in Turkey





Main opposition presidential candidate Muharrem Ince cast his vote in northwestern Yalova province

World Bulletin / News Desk Turkey's opposition leaders cast their votes in presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday. Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu cast his vote in capital Ankara, while newly-found Good (IYI) Party leader and presidential candidate Meral Aksener voted in Istanbul. CHP's presidential candidate Muharrem Ince cast his vote in northwestern Yalova province. Voting started at 8.00 a.m. local time (0500GMT) and will continue through 5.00 p.m. local time (1400GMT).

