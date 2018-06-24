Turkish justice minister says voting continues smoothly

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey's justice minister said on Sunday that voting continues peacefully across the country.
Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in southern Gaziantep province, Abdulhamit Gul said he hoped the election results contribute to stability and peace in the country.
"Till now, we have not received any information regarding any disruption in the elections. Everybody is casting their votes in peace," Gul said.
Turkish voters are casting their votes in presidential and parliamentary elections.
Voting started at 8.00 a.m. local time (0500GMT) and will continue through 5.00 p.m. local time (1400GMT).
