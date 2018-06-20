Worldbulletin News

19:20, 24 June 2018 Sunday
Cyprus
12:57, 24 June 2018 Sunday

Turkish Cypriots head to ballots for local elections
Turkish Cypriots head to ballots for local elections

Over 190,000 voters across 6 districts will vote for 28 municipalities and 280 members of the city council

World Bulletin / News Desk

Voting began in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus for local elections on Sunday.

A total of 191,153 voters across the country are expected to cast their votes at 734 ballot boxes.

The voting began at 8 a.m. (0500GMT) and will continue until 6 p.m. local time (1500GMT).

Turkish Cypriots will vote to elect their mayors, members of city council, mukhtars and councillors.

Voters across six districts in TRNC will vote for a total of 28 municipalities and 280 members of city council.

There are 111 candidates running for mayor.

Due to election law, there will be no broadcasting about Turkish Cypriot elections until 7.00 p.m. (1600 GMT) and once results are out from Supreme Election Council between 7 to 9 p.m. local time, the broadcasting ban will be lifted.

TRNC's Supreme Election Council head Narin Ferdi Sefik is expected to make a statement on Monday morning regarding election results.



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

