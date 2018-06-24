13:42, 24 June 2018 Sunday

Election board assures election security in SE Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's Supreme Election Council head on Sunday said judicial, administrative and legal steps have been taken regarding election security concerns in a district of southeastern Sanliurfa province.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Sadi Guven said: "Following reports [of security concerns], our Council initiated necessary judicial, legal and administrative steps."

Guven's remarks came after there were allegations of lack of election security in Suruc district.

He added that elections across Turkey are ongoing peacefully, drawing a good voter turnout.

Turkish voters are casting their votes in presidential and parliamentary elections.

Voting started at 8.00 a.m. local time (0500GMT) and will continue through 5.00 p.m. local time (1400GMT).