Turkey: Elderly, sick cast votes in mobile ballot boxes

World Bulletin / News Desk
The elderly and sick who could not make it to polling stations got a chance to vote at home for the first time in Turkish election history.
For the presidential and parliamentary election on Sunday, 17,258 voters registered for services of mobile ballot boxes, after complying with requirements of the Supreme Election Council.
The voters had to present a medical report explaining their reason for being unable to come to polling stations.
A private polling booth was set up where voters cast their votes in privacy.
In the Black Sea province of Zonguldak, Hatice Oral, 55, who has a congenital disability, used the facility.
"This simplifies things for us," said Recep Sengec, 72, who suffers from a muscular dystrophy. He availed the facility in the northwestern province of Sakarya.
In the northwestern province of Kocaeli, bed-ridden 90-year-old Fatma Buyukgol, cast her vote.
Voting started at 8.00 a.m. local time (0500GMT) and will continue through 5.00 p.m. local time (1400GMT).
Journalists from 34 countries are covering presidential, parliamentary elections in Turkey
Polling in Turkey’s parliamentary and presidential elections ended at 5.00 p.m. (1400GMT)
Binali Yildirim says months of preparations by Turkish election body ensured calm and successful polling
Kemal Kilicdaroglu thanks people who cast votes in Turkey's presidential, parliamentary elections on Sunday
More than 56M Turks were eligible to vote in parliamentary and presidential elections; ballot counting starts
Accused attempted to cast votes using forged ballot papers, officials say
Suleyman Soylu receives latest updates by local authorities via video conference
Half a million security personnel are on election duty, says Interior Ministry
Foreigners did not have accreditation from Turkish government
Recep Tayyip Erdogan hails 'democratic revolution' in country
Private polling booths set up for voters at their homes
Supreme Election Council head says necessary steps taken over election security issues in Sanliurfa province
Abdulhamit Gul says no disruption reported in election process
Main opposition presidential candidate Muharrem Ince cast his vote in northwestern Yalova province
Turkey to march to new targets, new horizons with new governing system, said Binali Yildirim