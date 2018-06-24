Worldbulletin News

19:20, 24 June 2018 Sunday
Turkey
14:00, 24 June 2018 Sunday

Turkish president casts his vote in Istanbul
Turkish president casts his vote in Istanbul

Recep Tayyip Erdogan hails 'democratic revolution' in country

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday cast his vote in Istanbul.

He arrived at Saffet Cebi Elementary School in Uskudar district accompanied by First Lady Emine Erdogan.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Erdogan praised the high voter turnout, which according to him had crossed 50 percent.

"It [turnout] displays how advanced Turkish democracy is and how developed its democratic maturity is.

"Turkey is experiencing a democratic revolution with this election," he added.

Turkish voters are casting their votes in presidential and parliamentary elections.

Voting started at 8.00 a.m. local time (0500GMT) and will continue through 5.00 p.m. local time (1400GMT).



