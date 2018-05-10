16:22, 24 June 2018 Sunday

Turkish voters go to polls amid foolproof security

World Bulletin / News Desk

Polls in Turkey continue peacefully, according to the Interior Ministry.

Foolproof security was ensured across the country during the presidential and parliamentary elections, according to a statement.

Half a million security personnel performed duties, including 264,526 police personnel, 195,695 gendarme, 50,793 security guards and 19,993 voluntary security guards.

Armenian-origin Turkish citizens also cast their votes in Turkey's only Armenian village Vakifli in southern Hatay province.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, some voters in the village expressed their best wishes for the election result.

Village head Berc Kartun said there are 102 voters in the village.

"We hope to have elections free of clashes and accidents," Kartun added.

Voting started at 8.00 a.m. local time (0500GMT) and will continue through 5.00 p.m. local time (1400GMT).