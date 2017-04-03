Turkish interior minister monitors elections

World Bulletin / News Desk
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu is monitoring the polls at the Election Security Coordination Center in the ministry.
He is accompanied by Muhterem Ince, undersecretary of Interior Ministry, Gen. Arif Cetin, gendarmerie forces commander, Erhan Gulveren, deputy head of directorate of general of security, Ekrem Canalp, head of general directorate of local administrations, and Selim Capar, head of security and emergency situation coordination center.
Soylu receives latest developments regarding election security by local authorities via video conference.
Instant imaging from air and land are being captured by cameras of police and gendarmerie units, helicopters and drones.
Turkish voters are casting their votes in presidential and parliamentary elections.
Voting started at 8.00 a.m. local time (0500GMT) and will continue through 5.00 p.m. local time (1400GMT).
