Fake voters in east Turkey face legal proceedings

World Bulletin / News Desk

Legal proceedings have been initiated against four people over election rigging attempts in the eastern Turkish province of Agri, the governor's office said on Sunday.

They include three people who attempted to cast fake votes and an opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) observer for abetting them.

The accused attempted to cast votes using forged ballot papers, which they presumably copied from the internet, according to a statement.

Officials identified the fake papers as they were not carrying a seal by the election council.

"Legal proceedings have been initiated against the people who attempted to cast the fake ballot papers and an HDP observer who stealthily placed the fake ballot papers into their pockets," said the governor's office.

Voting started at 8.00 a.m. local time (0500GMT) and will continue through 5.00 p.m. local time (1400GMT).