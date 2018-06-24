Fake voters in east Turkey face legal proceedings

World Bulletin / News Desk
Legal proceedings have been initiated against four people over election rigging attempts in the eastern Turkish province of Agri, the governor's office said on Sunday.
They include three people who attempted to cast fake votes and an opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) observer for abetting them.
The accused attempted to cast votes using forged ballot papers, which they presumably copied from the internet, according to a statement.
Officials identified the fake papers as they were not carrying a seal by the election council.
"Legal proceedings have been initiated against the people who attempted to cast the fake ballot papers and an HDP observer who stealthily placed the fake ballot papers into their pockets," said the governor's office.
Voting started at 8.00 a.m. local time (0500GMT) and will continue through 5.00 p.m. local time (1400GMT).
Journalists from 34 countries are covering presidential, parliamentary elections in Turkey
Polling in Turkey’s parliamentary and presidential elections ended at 5.00 p.m. (1400GMT)
Binali Yildirim says months of preparations by Turkish election body ensured calm and successful polling
Kemal Kilicdaroglu thanks people who cast votes in Turkey's presidential, parliamentary elections on Sunday
More than 56M Turks were eligible to vote in parliamentary and presidential elections; ballot counting starts
Accused attempted to cast votes using forged ballot papers, officials say
Suleyman Soylu receives latest updates by local authorities via video conference
Half a million security personnel are on election duty, says Interior Ministry
Foreigners did not have accreditation from Turkish government
Recep Tayyip Erdogan hails 'democratic revolution' in country
Private polling booths set up for voters at their homes
Supreme Election Council head says necessary steps taken over election security issues in Sanliurfa province
Abdulhamit Gul says no disruption reported in election process
Main opposition presidential candidate Muharrem Ince cast his vote in northwestern Yalova province
Turkey to march to new targets, new horizons with new governing system, said Binali Yildirim