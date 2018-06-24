17:13, 24 June 2018 Sunday

Voting officially ends in Turkish elections

World Bulletin / News Desk

Polling in Turkey’s parliamentary and presidential elections ended at 5.00 p.m. (1400GMT) on Sunday.

With the polls officially closed, electoral committees across the country’s 81 provinces have started counting the ballots.

Votes were cast in 180,065 polling places across the country.

Voting at Turkish customs gates with adjoining countries, which began on June 7, has also ended.

Votes by Turks living abroad who cast their ballots in 60 countries at 123 embassies and consulates will be counted at the same time in the capital Ankara.