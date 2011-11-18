Democracy needs voting: Turkey's main opposition leader

World Bulletin / News Desk
Voting is a necessity of democracy, the leader of Turkey’s main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) said on Sunday, as Election Day neared its conclusion.
“I thank all the citizens who went to the polls and cast their votes, they did what is necessary for democracy,” Kemal Kilicdaroglu told reporters at CHP headquarters in the capital Ankara after polls closed at 5.00 p.m. (1400GMT) in Turkey’s parliamentary and presidential elections.
“I believe wholeheartedly that good things will happen in Turkey, I hope that we will all wake up to a good Turkey tomorrow,” he added.
With the polls officially closed, electoral committees across the country’s 81 provinces have started counting the ballots.
Votes were cast in 180,065 polling places across the country.
