19:19, 24 June 2018 Sunday
Turkey
18:55, 24 June 2018 Sunday

Poll results start to be revealed in Turkey
Polling in Turkey’s parliamentary and presidential elections ended at 5.00 p.m. (1400GMT)

World Bulletin / News Desk

The results of Turkey’s landmark parliamentary and presidential elections have started to roll in.

Almost 25 percent of ballot boxes have been opened, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is in the lead with 58.8 percent.

Yeni Şafak’s election page covers comprehensive details of both the presidential and parliamentary elections, and breaks down the results into Turkey’s cities and regions.

The site also covers the results of votes cast abroad by Turkish expatriates. Some 1.49 million expats voted in a 13-day period between June 7 and 19 at 123 Turkish missions abroad.

