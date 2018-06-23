19:16, 24 June 2018 Sunday

Nearly 650 int’l journalists covering Turkish elections

World Bulletin / News Desk

Nearly 650 international journalists are covering Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday at “Election 2018” press centers.

Accredited international journalists are following the Turkish elections at press centers in the capital Ankara, Istanbul and in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, set up by Turkey’s Directorate General of Press and Information (BYEGM) and Anadolu Agency.

According to BYEGM figures, around 650 foreign journalists, including already Turkey-based ones, from 34 countries are following the polls.

French media showed the greatest interest to the Turkish elections with 43 press members having been accredited while 36 journalists from the U.K., 23 from Germany, 12 from Spain, 10 from Greece and nine from each the U.S. and Belgium are covering elections in Turkey.

Polling in Turkish elections ended at 5.00 p.m. (1400GMT) on Sunday.

With the polls officially closed, electoral committees across the country’s 81 provinces have started counting ballots.

Votes were cast in 180,065 polling places across the country.

Voting at Turkish customs gates with adjoining countries, which began on June 7, has also ended.

Votes by Turks living abroad who cast their ballots in 60 countries at 123 embassies and consulates will be counted at the same time in the capital Ankara.