19:19, 24 June 2018 Sunday

Erdogan leads Turkey presidential poll





Counting of votes is underway for Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections held on Sunday.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Percentage for votes Number of votes Recep Tayyip Erdoğan : % 52,7 25.388.412 Muharrem İnce : % 30,74 14.809.783 Selahattin Demirtaş : % 8,03 3.867.870 Meral Akşener : % 7,43 3.579.517 Temel Karamollaoğlu : % 0,89 430.118 Doğu Perinçek : % 0,2 95.529 To follow live results click the link: secim.dunyabulteni.net

