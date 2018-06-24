Moldova asks for withdrawal of Russian troops from Transnistria, Russia continues to support it

19:40, 24 June 2018 Sunday

Parliamentary general election vote breakdown





Counting is underway in Turkey’s Sunday presidential and parliamentary polls.

World Bulletin / News Desk Total ballot boxes : 188.080 Total voters : 59.354.840 Ballot boxes opened : 179.425 Percentage for ballot boxes opened : % 95,4 Votes cast : 48.930.983 Valid votes : 48.019.343 Turnout : % 87,45

Percentage for votes Number of votes Number of MPs PEOPLE'S ALLIANCE : % 53,72 25.795.618 AK PARTİ : % 42,52 20.415.431 MHP : % 11,2 5.380.187 NATION ALLIANCE : % 34,11 16.378.616 CHP : % 22,68 10.890.394 İYİ PARTİ : % 10,06 4.829.975 SAADET PARTİSİ : % 1,37 658.247 HDP : % 11,15 5.353.436 HÜDA PAR : % 0,27 129.271 VATAN PARTİSİ : % 0,2 94.153 ZEKERİYA YAPICIOĞLU : % 0,06 28.442 AYDIN GÖK : % 0,03 14.648 ABDULKERİM KOÇ : % 0,01 2.690 SAFİYE ORHAN BALTACIOĞLU : % 0 936 ÖZKAN YILDIRIM : % 0 921 KEMAL İBRAHİM OKUYAN : % 0 827 AYDEMİR GÜLER : % 0 663 GÜVEN ÇİM : % 0 661 REFİK KARAKOÇ : % 0 543 BÜLENT AKÇA : % 0 508 EMİN OKKAYA : % 0 485 DENİZ ARIK BİNBAY : % 0 466 ORHAN AYDİN : % 0 453 HASAN LÖK : % 0 444 ATAKAN BOYOĞLU : % 0 430 MÜCAHİD AYAN : % 0 374 ALİ RIZA AYDIN : % 0 353 HASAN OKUR : % 0 345 ŞEYHMUS EROL : % 0 317 HASAN ATASOY TORUN : % 0 315 SEVİNÇ SERTBARUT : % 0 302 DERYA DEMİR : % 0 301 ÖZGE AYDEMİR GÜNEY : % 0 244 ADEM IŞIK : % 0 243 MAHMUT ÖKTEN : % 0 242 MUHAMMET KORKMAZ : % 0 235 OKTAY YOLSEVER : % 0 213 HÜSEYİN TEKTAŞ : % 0 211 MUSTAFA TOZKOPARAN : % 0 203 YUSUF TAŞDELEN : % 0 196 MAHMUT AKTAŞ : % 0 196 SALİH ÇAM : % 0 195 CÜNEYT ÖZDEMİR : % 0 193 TUĞÇE SEZEN GEDİK : % 0 187 ENGİN GÜNAYDİN : % 0 182 FATMA RAGİBE KANIKURU LOĞOĞLU : % 0 175 ALİ OSMAN ŞENOL : % 0 172 TURAN ARSLAN : % 0 166 BERNA ERSOY : % 0 159 LÜTFİ DİLEK : % 0 153 METİN BAYSÜNGUR : % 0 151 ESMA AYDINLI : % 0 136 SELAHATTİN TURĞA : % 0 135 ÜMİT DOĞAN : % 0 119 SELAHATTİN ARSLANBUĞUL : % 0 119 FEHMİ ATMACA : % 0 115 HAKAN POLAT : % 0 110 MUHSİN YILMAZ : % 0 103 İDRİS AHİ : % 0 102 ABDULVAHAP YILDIRIM : % 0 101 KAMİL KAYA : % 0 99 İSMAİL YILDIZ : % 0 98 MUSTAFA SÜHA AŞLAMACI : % 0 96 REYHAN NALBANT : % 0 82 SÜLEYMAN KART : % 0 78 ABDULMENAF KIRAN : % 0 74 HİMMET ÇAKIR : % 0 73 METİN GÜLER : % 0 73 HAŞMET CENGİZLER : % 0 72 HASAN TAHSİN YILMAZ : % 0 67 HARUN KARAGÖZ : % 0 66 ERSOY KANDEMİR : % 0 66 SÜLEYMAN KOL : % 0 48 ÖZLEM KÜLLÜ : % 0 43 MAHMUT KONUK : % 0 36 İZZETTİN CİVAN : % 0 25 ZEKİ AYNACI : % 0 22 HÜSEYİN ÖZDEMİR : % 0 12 To follow live results click the link: secim.dunyabulteni.net

