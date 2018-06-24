Worldbulletin News

Parliamentary general election vote breakdown
Parliamentary general election vote breakdown

Counting is underway in Turkey’s Sunday presidential and parliamentary polls.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Total ballot boxes 188.080
Total voters 59.354.840
Ballot boxes opened 179.425
Percentage for ballot boxes opened % 95,4
Votes cast 48.930.983
Valid votes 48.019.343
Turnout % 87,45

  Percentage for votesNumber of votesNumber of MPs
PEOPLE'S ALLIANCE % 53,72 25.795.618  
  AK PARTİ % 42,52 20.415.431  
  MHP % 11,2 5.380.187  
NATION ALLIANCE % 34,11 16.378.616  
  CHP % 22,68 10.890.394  
  İYİ PARTİ % 10,06 4.829.975  
  SAADET PARTİSİ % 1,37 658.247  
HDP % 11,15 5.353.436  
HÜDA PAR % 0,27 129.271  
VATAN PARTİSİ % 0,2 94.153  
ZEKERİYA YAPICIOĞLU % 0,06 28.442  
AYDIN GÖK % 0,03 14.648  
ABDULKERİM KOÇ % 0,01 2.690  
SAFİYE ORHAN BALTACIOĞLU % 0 936  
ÖZKAN YILDIRIM % 0 921  
KEMAL İBRAHİM OKUYAN % 0 827  
AYDEMİR GÜLER % 0 663  
GÜVEN ÇİM % 0 661  
REFİK KARAKOÇ % 0 543  
BÜLENT AKÇA % 0 508  
EMİN OKKAYA % 0 485  
DENİZ ARIK BİNBAY % 0 466  
ORHAN AYDİN % 0 453  
HASAN LÖK % 0 444  
ATAKAN BOYOĞLU % 0 430  
MÜCAHİD AYAN % 0 374  
ALİ RIZA AYDIN % 0 353  
HASAN OKUR % 0 345  
ŞEYHMUS EROL % 0 317  
HASAN ATASOY TORUN % 0 315  
SEVİNÇ SERTBARUT % 0 302  
DERYA DEMİR % 0 301  
ÖZGE AYDEMİR GÜNEY % 0 244  
ADEM IŞIK % 0 243  
MAHMUT ÖKTEN % 0 242  
MUHAMMET KORKMAZ % 0 235  
OKTAY YOLSEVER % 0 213  
HÜSEYİN TEKTAŞ % 0 211  
MUSTAFA TOZKOPARAN % 0 203  
YUSUF TAŞDELEN % 0 196  
MAHMUT AKTAŞ % 0 196  
SALİH ÇAM % 0 195  
CÜNEYT ÖZDEMİR % 0 193  
TUĞÇE SEZEN GEDİK % 0 187  
ENGİN GÜNAYDİN % 0 182  
FATMA RAGİBE KANIKURU LOĞOĞLU % 0 175  
ALİ OSMAN ŞENOL % 0 172  
TURAN ARSLAN % 0 166  
BERNA ERSOY % 0 159  
LÜTFİ DİLEK % 0 153  
METİN BAYSÜNGUR % 0 151  
ESMA AYDINLI % 0 136  
SELAHATTİN TURĞA % 0 135  
ÜMİT DOĞAN % 0 119  
SELAHATTİN ARSLANBUĞUL % 0 119  
FEHMİ ATMACA % 0 115  
HAKAN POLAT % 0 110  
MUHSİN YILMAZ % 0 103  
İDRİS AHİ % 0 102  
ABDULVAHAP YILDIRIM % 0 101  
KAMİL KAYA % 0 99  
İSMAİL YILDIZ % 0 98  
MUSTAFA SÜHA AŞLAMACI % 0 96  
REYHAN NALBANT % 0 82  
SÜLEYMAN KART % 0 78  
ABDULMENAF KIRAN % 0 74  
HİMMET ÇAKIR % 0 73  
METİN GÜLER % 0 73  
HAŞMET CENGİZLER % 0 72  
HASAN TAHSİN YILMAZ % 0 67  
HARUN KARAGÖZ % 0 66  
ERSOY KANDEMİR % 0 66  
SÜLEYMAN KOL % 0 48  
ÖZLEM KÜLLÜ % 0 43  
MAHMUT KONUK % 0 36  
İZZETTİN CİVAN % 0 25  
ZEKİ AYNACI % 0 22  
HÜSEYİN ÖZDEMİR % 0 12  
 

 

To follow live results click the link: secim.dunyabulteni.net



Turkey News
Turkish President Erdogan declares election victory
Turkish President Erdogan declares election victory

Unofficial results show Erdogan won presidential election
Turkish AK Party supporters celebrate election victory
Turkish AK Party supporters celebrate election victory

AK Party supporters in capital Ankara, other Turkish provinces, and Belgium ecstatic over Erdogan's election success
Turkish PM congratulates Erdogan on poll success
Turkish PM congratulates Erdogan on poll success

Turkish party leaders, including MHP chief Devlet Bahceli, congratulate President Erdogan over election success
AK Party urges respect for election results
AK Party urges respect for election results

Security of not only AK Party votes but votes for all political parties are ‘our honor,’ says AK Party spokesman Mahir Unal
OSCE observer' imposters exposed as PKK supporters
'OSCE observer' imposters exposed as PKK supporters

Presenting themselves as OSCE observers of Turkish elections, 20 foreigners, their guides found to praise terrorist PKK
World leaders congratulate Erdogan on election success
World leaders congratulate Erdogan on election success

Many world leaders have reportedly congratulated President Erdoğan for his success in the elections.
Bahceli congratulates Erdogan on election success
Bahceli congratulates Erdogan on election success

Turkeys MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the election results.
Turkish polls going on smoothly Independent observer
Turkish polls going on smoothly: Independent observer

Delegation head says no obstacles faced during observation
Turkish presidential election results in main provinces
Turkish presidential election results in main provinces

Latest results in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Diyarbakir, Antalya in Turkey's presidential election as of 8.00 pm local time
