20:11, 24 June 2018 Sunday

Turkish presidential election results in main provinces

World Bulletin / News Desk

The counting of votes is underway for Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections held on Sunday.

Some 87 percent of ballot boxes in the presidential polls have been opened across Turkey as of 9.20 p.m. (1820GMT).

According to unofficial results, the vote distribution in five main provinces is as follows:

- ISTANBUL

Opened Ballot Boxes: 97.36 percent

Recep Tayyip Erdogan: 50.34 percent

Muharrem Ince: 36.56 percent

Meral Aksener: 4.77 percent

Selahattin Demirtas: 7.22 percent

Temel Karamollaoglu: 0.93 percent

Dogu Perincek: 0.19 percent

- ANKARA

Opened Ballot Boxes: 88.54 percent

Recep Tayyip Erdogan: 52.54 percent

Muharrem Ince: 35.02 percent

Meral Aksener: 9.34 percent

Selahattin Demirtas: 2.05 percent

Temel Karamollaoglu: 0.95 percent

Dogu Perincek: 0.21 percent

- IZMIR

Opened Ballot Boxes: 74.51 percent

Recep Tayyip Erdogan: 33.59 percent

Muharrem Ince: 53.17 percent

Meral Aksener: 6.48 percent

Selahattin Demirtas: 6.01 percent

Temel Karamollaoglu: 0.47 percent

Dogu Perincek: 0.29 percent

- DIYARBAKIR

Opened Ballot Boxes: 74.45 percent

Recep Tayyip Erdogan: 28.09 percent

Muharrem Ince: 6.19 percent

Meral Aksener: 1.02 percent

Selahattin Demirtas: 63.6 percent

Temel Karamollaoglu: 0.98 percent

Dogu Perincek: 0.12 percent

- ANTALYA

Opened Ballot Boxes: 85.34 percent

Recep Tayyip Erdogan: 43.15 percent

Muharrem Ince: 38.18 percent

Meral Aksener: 14.03 percent

Selahattin Demirtas: 3.83 percent

Temel Karamollaoglu: 0.59 percent

Dogu Perincek: 0.21 percent

To follow live results click the link: secim.dunyabulteni.net