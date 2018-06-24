Turkish presidential election results in main provinces

World Bulletin / News Desk
The counting of votes is underway for Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections held on Sunday.
Some 87 percent of ballot boxes in the presidential polls have been opened across Turkey as of 9.20 p.m. (1820GMT).
According to unofficial results, the vote distribution in five main provinces is as follows:
- ISTANBUL
Opened Ballot Boxes: 97.36 percent
Recep Tayyip Erdogan: 50.34 percent
Muharrem Ince: 36.56 percent
Meral Aksener: 4.77 percent
Selahattin Demirtas: 7.22 percent
Temel Karamollaoglu: 0.93 percent
Dogu Perincek: 0.19 percent
- ANKARA
Opened Ballot Boxes: 88.54 percent
Recep Tayyip Erdogan: 52.54 percent
Muharrem Ince: 35.02 percent
Meral Aksener: 9.34 percent
Selahattin Demirtas: 2.05 percent
Temel Karamollaoglu: 0.95 percent
Dogu Perincek: 0.21 percent
- IZMIR
Opened Ballot Boxes: 74.51 percent
Recep Tayyip Erdogan: 33.59 percent
Muharrem Ince: 53.17 percent
Meral Aksener: 6.48 percent
Selahattin Demirtas: 6.01 percent
Temel Karamollaoglu: 0.47 percent
Dogu Perincek: 0.29 percent
- DIYARBAKIR
Opened Ballot Boxes: 74.45 percent
Recep Tayyip Erdogan: 28.09 percent
Muharrem Ince: 6.19 percent
Meral Aksener: 1.02 percent
Selahattin Demirtas: 63.6 percent
Temel Karamollaoglu: 0.98 percent
Dogu Perincek: 0.12 percent
- ANTALYA
Opened Ballot Boxes: 85.34 percent
Recep Tayyip Erdogan: 43.15 percent
Muharrem Ince: 38.18 percent
Meral Aksener: 14.03 percent
Selahattin Demirtas: 3.83 percent
Temel Karamollaoglu: 0.59 percent
Dogu Perincek: 0.21 percent
