20:58, 24 June 2018 Sunday

3 Saudi soldiers killed near Yemeni borders

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least three Saudi soldiers, including a lieutenant, were killed near the Yemeni borders, according to the Saudi news agency.

The official Saudi news agency (SPA) revealed that funeral services for the three soldiers were held on Sunday.

Two were buried in the city of Buraidah (in northcentral Saudi Arabia) and the third in the city of Al-Sih southeast of Riyadh province.

The agency gave no further details on the circumstances or time of their deaths.

Yemen has been wracked by violence since 2014, when Shia Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including capital Sanaa.

The conflict escalated in 2015 when Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies -- who accuse the Houthis of serving as proxies for Shia Iran -- launched a massive air campaign in Yemen aimed at rolling back Houthi gains.

The following year, UN-sponsored peace talks held in Kuwait failed to end the destructive the conflict.

The ongoing violence has devastated Yemen’s infrastructure, including water and sanitation systems, prompting the UN to describe the situation as "one of the worst humanitarian disasters in modern times".