World leaders congratulate Erdogan on election success

Hungary
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his election success. Thus Orban became the leader of the first European Union country to seek Erdogan to celebrate.
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev celebrated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his success in the elections.
According to a statement made by the Azerbaijani President, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by phone and congratulated him for his "great success in election".
Erdogan also thanked Aliyev for his attention and congratulations.
Aliyev, Erdogan is invited to Azerbaijan for official visit, Erdogan also reportedly accepted.
İzetbegovic celebrates President Erdogan
President of the Bosnian Herzegovina Council President Bakir Izetbegovic congratulated Erdogan on his success in the elections.
According to information obtained from the presidential sources, the Bosniak leader Izetbegovic called Erdogan by phone and celebrated his success in the elections.
President Erdogan also thanked the Bosniak leader.
Palestine
Palestinian President Abbas congratulated President Erdogan on electoral success.
Albania
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his success in the elections.
Greece
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kocias called Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and congratulated the AK Party for its success in the elections.
