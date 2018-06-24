AK Party urges respect for election results

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party has called on all political parties to respect Sunday’s election results.
All votes cast in the elections are under AK Party guarantee, Mahir Unal, AK Party spokesman, told reporters in the capital Ankara Sunday evening as results showed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the lead, and the ruling party also leading in parliamentary polls.
Unal said that the security of not only AK Party votes but votes for all political parties are “our honor.”
Preliminary results as of 9.45 p.m. local time (1845GMT) show Erdogan winning 54.4 percent of the vote, with his closest rival Muharrem Ince with 29.8 percent.
His ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party is also leading in parliamentary elections, with 44.1 percent of the vote counted.
Along with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the AK Party’s election ally, the People's Alliance has won 55.57 percent of the vote so far.
Unofficial results show Erdogan won presidential election
AK Party supporters in capital Ankara, other Turkish provinces, and Belgium ecstatic over Erdogan's election success
Turkish party leaders, including MHP chief Devlet Bahceli, congratulate President Erdogan over election success
Security of not only AK Party votes but votes for all political parties are ‘our honor,’ says AK Party spokesman Mahir Unal
Presenting themselves as OSCE observers of Turkish elections, 20 foreigners, their guides found to praise terrorist PKK
Many world leaders have reportedly congratulated President Erdoğan for his success in the elections.
Turkeys MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the election results.
Delegation head says no obstacles faced during observation
Latest results in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Diyarbakir, Antalya in Turkey's presidential election as of 8.00 pm local time
Counting is underway in Turkey’s Sunday presidential and parliamentary polls.
Counting of votes is underway for Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections held on Sunday.
Journalists from 34 countries are covering presidential, parliamentary elections in Turkey
Polling in Turkey’s parliamentary and presidential elections ended at 5.00 p.m. (1400GMT)
Binali Yildirim says months of preparations by Turkish election body ensured calm and successful polling
Kemal Kilicdaroglu thanks people who cast votes in Turkey's presidential, parliamentary elections on Sunday
More than 56M Turks were eligible to vote in parliamentary and presidential elections; ballot counting starts