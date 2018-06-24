21:46, 24 June 2018 Sunday

AK Party urges respect for election results

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party has called on all political parties to respect Sunday’s election results.

All votes cast in the elections are under AK Party guarantee, Mahir Unal, AK Party spokesman, told reporters in the capital Ankara Sunday evening as results showed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the lead, and the ruling party also leading in parliamentary polls.

Unal said that the security of not only AK Party votes but votes for all political parties are “our honor.”

Preliminary results as of 9.45 p.m. local time (1845GMT) show Erdogan winning 54.4 percent of the vote, with his closest rival Muharrem Ince with 29.8 percent.

His ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party is also leading in parliamentary elections, with 44.1 percent of the vote counted.

Along with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the AK Party’s election ally, the People's Alliance has won 55.57 percent of the vote so far.