22:46, 24 June 2018 Sunday

Turkish PM congratulates Erdogan on poll success

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Sunday has congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his victory in the June 24 election, according to prime ministerial sources.

In a phone call to Erdogan, Yildirim offered his best wishes for the new presidential system to be put in place.

Yildirim also called Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli to congratulate him on his success and for his contribution to the People's Alliance.

Meanwhile, Bahceli has congratulated Erdogan for his success in Sunday’s elections.

Bahceli -- Erdogan’s electoral partner in the People’s Alliance -- called Erdogan Sunday night as unofficial results were showing the latter leading the presidential election with around 89 percent of the vote counted, said sources familiar with the matter who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Great Unity Party (BBP) chairman Mustafa Destici also congratulated Erdogan for his success in Sunday’s elections over the phone.

Free Cause Party (HUDAPAR) chair Mehmet Yavuz also offered his congratulations over the phone.

Unofficial results show Erdogan winning with 53.2 percent of the vote, with his closest opponent Muharrem Ince with 30.4 percent as of 9.40 p.m. local time (1840GMT).

His ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party is also leading in parliamentary elections with 43 percent of the vote counted.

Along with the MHP, the AK Party’s election ally, the People's Alliance has 54.3 percent of the vote so far.