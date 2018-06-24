Worldbulletin News

Today's News
01:28, 25 June 2018 Monday
Turkey
Update: 22:58, 24 June 2018 Sunday

Turkish AK Party supporters celebrate election victory
Turkish AK Party supporters celebrate election victory

AK Party supporters in capital Ankara, other Turkish provinces, and Belgium ecstatic over Erdogan's election success

World Bulletin / News Desk

Supporters of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in both Turkey and abroad on Sunday evening celebrated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's election success.

AK Party supporters in the capital Ankara and other central provinces of Nevsehir, Kayseri, Sivas, and Nigde and the western provinces of Izmir, Sakarya, and Kocaeli and Black Sea provinces of Zonguldak, Karabuk, and Duzce celebrated Erdogan's success.

Supporters waving both AK Party and Turkish flags thronged the streets to celebrate Erdogan's election success.

In addition to Turkish cities, Turks in Brussels, Belgium also celebrated Erdogan's success.

Celebrations centered on Chaussee de Haecht Street, known as a Turkish district in the Belgian capital.

Preliminary election results as of 10.25 p.m. local time (1925GMT) show Erdogan winning 52.8 percent of the vote, with his closest rival Muharrem Ince at 30.6 percent.

His ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party is also leading in parliamentary elections, with 42.5 percent of the vote counted.

Along with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the AK Party’s election ally, the People's Alliance has won 53.8 percent of the vote so far.



