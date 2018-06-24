Update: 23:37, 24 June 2018 Sunday

Turkish President Erdogan declares election victory

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday evening declared victory in Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections.

“Our nation gave me the duty of the presidency and executive power,” Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul, citing unofficial results, which would make him Turkey's first leader under a presidential system of government.

He also stated that his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party and the People’s Alliance – an alliance between the AK Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) – also secured a parliamentary majority, according to the unofficial results.

Erdogan underlined that ballot security and the freedom to vote were an expression of the power of Turkish democracy.

“Turkey gives lessons in democracy to the world with its almost 90 percent voter turnout,” he added.

The Turkish leader called for everyone to leave behind all election campaign arguments, tensions, and resentment to focus on the country’s future.

According to unofficial results, with 96.31 percent of ballots counted, Erdogan got 52.68 percent of the vote.

The AK Party-MHP People’s Alliance also apparently secured a parliamentary majority with a combined vote of 53.69 percent.