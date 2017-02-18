Press agenda on June 25

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - Follow up on the aftermath of Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections.
ANKARA - The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP)'s presidential candidate Muharrem Ince to hold a news conference in the wake of the elections.
LUXEMBOURG
LUXEMBOURG CITY - EU foreign ministers to meet in Luxembourg.
UK
LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May to meet European Council President Donald Tusk.
LONDON - Following reactions to Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections.
RUSSIA
MOSCOW - U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton to visit Moscow on June 25, 26 or 27 (one of these days, no exact date defined)
YEMEN
SANAA - Following ongoing conflict between army and Houthis over Yemen’s strategic Al-Hudaydah province.
SYRIA
ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.
SPORTS
ANKARA - Russia to meet Uruguay, Saudi Arabia to face Egypt in Group A and Spain to meet Morocco; Portugal to face Iran in Group B in their third and final group stage matches in FIFA World Cup.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, June 25, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, June 24, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, June 23, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 22, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, June 21, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, June 18, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, June 17, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, June 16, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 15, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, June 14, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency to restore Pristina Carshia, Gazi Mehmet Pasha's Mosque
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, June 11, 2018