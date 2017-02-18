Update: 09:17, 25 June 2018 Monday

Press agenda on June 25

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - Follow up on the aftermath of Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

ANKARA - The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP)'s presidential candidate Muharrem Ince to hold a news conference in the wake of the elections.

LUXEMBOURG

LUXEMBOURG CITY - EU foreign ministers to meet in Luxembourg.

UK

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May to meet European Council President Donald Tusk.

LONDON - Following reactions to Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections.

RUSSIA

MOSCOW - U.S. National Security Advisor​ John Bolton to visit Moscow on June 25, 26 or 27 (one of these days, no exact date defined)

YEMEN

SANAA - Following ongoing conflict between army and Houthis over Yemen’s strategic Al-Hudaydah province.

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.

SPORTS

ANKARA - Russia to meet Uruguay, Saudi Arabia to face Egypt in Group A and Spain to meet Morocco; Portugal to face Iran in Group B in their third and final group stage matches in FIFA World Cup.